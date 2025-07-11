Jannik Sinner Shatters Djokovic's Wimbledon Final Run
Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach his first Wimbledon final, ending Djokovic's eight-year streak of finals appearances. Sinner, who will face Carlos Alcaraz next, delivered a powerful performance, underscoring Djokovic's age and physical struggles in the match.
In a significant upset, Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic's eight-year streak of Wimbledon finals appearances by defeating the Serbian in straight sets. Sinner's performance was marked by precision and power, leaving Djokovic, 38, unable to respond effectively.
This victory propels Sinner to his first Wimbledon final where he will face Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated match. The encounter echoes their recent clash at the French Open where Sinner narrowly lost after an intense five-hour contest.
Djokovic, striving to match Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, seemed overwhelmed as Sinner dominated the match. Despite a short-lived rally in the third set, Djokovic could not sustain his comeback, conceding to Sinner's relentless gameplay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
