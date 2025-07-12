Spain Soars to Victory: Women's Euros Showdown Awaits

In a thrilling matchup, Spain defeated Italy 3-1, ensuring both teams' advancement to the Women's Euros knockout stages. Spain, leading Group B with a flawless nine points, is set to face Switzerland. Meanwhile, Italy will take on Norway, the winners of Group A.

The Spaniards, noted for their dynamic style, initially struggled, allowing an early Italian goal by Elisabetta Oliviero. However, Spain quickly regained control, equalizing through Athenea del Castillo's impressive teamwork with Alexia Putellas.

Spain dominated the second half, with Patri Guijarro putting them ahead and Esther Gonzalez securing victory in stoppage time. The upcoming matches promise excitement as Spain takes on Switzerland in Bern, while Italy meets Norway in Geneva.

