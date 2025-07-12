Left Menu

Belgium's Last-Minute Victory Shatters Portugal's Euro Dreams

Janice Cayman's late goal secured Belgium's 2-1 victory over Portugal, ending the latter's hopes of advancing in Euro 2025. Despite being previously eliminated from quarter-finals, Belgium finished third in Group B. Tessa Wullaert contributed with an early goal, while Portugal faced heartache despite a valiant effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 03:42 IST
In a thrilling finale to Group B at Euro 2025, Belgium's Janice Cayman dashed Portugal's quarter-final aspirations with a decisive injury-time goal, clinching a 2-1 victory.

Despite an early exit from quarter-final contention, Belgium showcased resilience, finishing third in their group. Captain Tessa Wullaert had given her team an early lead, before Portugal's Telma Encarnacao equalized in the 87th minute, igniting brief hopes for the Portuguese side.

Cayman's late heroics capitalized on a defensive lapse by Portugal, while Portugal concluded their campaign with disappointment, compounded by the emotional backdrop of losing Diogo Jota. The dramatic twists and turns of the match captured the unpredictability of tournament football.

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

