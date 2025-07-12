Belgium's Last-Minute Victory Shatters Portugal's Euro Dreams
Janice Cayman's late goal secured Belgium's 2-1 victory over Portugal, ending the latter's hopes of advancing in Euro 2025. Despite being previously eliminated from quarter-finals, Belgium finished third in Group B. Tessa Wullaert contributed with an early goal, while Portugal faced heartache despite a valiant effort.
In a thrilling finale to Group B at Euro 2025, Belgium's Janice Cayman dashed Portugal's quarter-final aspirations with a decisive injury-time goal, clinching a 2-1 victory.
Despite an early exit from quarter-final contention, Belgium showcased resilience, finishing third in their group. Captain Tessa Wullaert had given her team an early lead, before Portugal's Telma Encarnacao equalized in the 87th minute, igniting brief hopes for the Portuguese side.
Cayman's late heroics capitalized on a defensive lapse by Portugal, while Portugal concluded their campaign with disappointment, compounded by the emotional backdrop of losing Diogo Jota. The dramatic twists and turns of the match captured the unpredictability of tournament football.
ALSO READ
Al-Hilal Charges Ahead: Victory Over Pachuca Secures Club World Cup Knockout Spot
Aryadan Shoukath Strengthens UDF with Nilambur Victory
Trump hails 'monumental victory' after Supreme Court curbs nationwide injunctions that have slowed his agenda, reports AP.
Sri Lanka on the Verge of Victory in Heated Cricket Test Against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka On Verge of Victory in Dramatic Test Match