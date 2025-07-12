Belgium's Last-Minute Victory Shatters Portugal's Euro Dreams

In a thrilling finale to Group B at Euro 2025, Belgium's Janice Cayman dashed Portugal's quarter-final aspirations with a decisive injury-time goal, clinching a 2-1 victory.

Despite an early exit from quarter-final contention, Belgium showcased resilience, finishing third in their group. Captain Tessa Wullaert had given her team an early lead, before Portugal's Telma Encarnacao equalized in the 87th minute, igniting brief hopes for the Portuguese side.

Cayman's late heroics capitalized on a defensive lapse by Portugal, while Portugal concluded their campaign with disappointment, compounded by the emotional backdrop of losing Diogo Jota. The dramatic twists and turns of the match captured the unpredictability of tournament football.