Spain Triumphs Over Italy with Stellar Performance in Women's European Championship
Spain defeated Italy 3-1, advancing through Group B at the Women's European Championship. Despite Italy's early lead from Elisabetta Oliviero, Spain equalized within minutes and secured victory through goals from Athenea del Castillo, Patri Guijarro, and Esther González. Italy advanced as well despite their loss.
In a thrilling match at the Women's European Championship, tournament favorite Spain rallied to defeat Italy 3-1 on Friday, securing their spot in the next round with dominance in Group B.
Italy took an early lead, thanks to Elisabetta Oliviero's 10th-minute goal, only to be overtaken by Spain, who equalized four minutes later and maintained control with additional goals from Athenea del Castillo and Patri Guijarro, before Esther González sealed the match in stoppage time.
Despite the loss, Italy also advanced to the quarterfinals, setting a stage against Norway. Meanwhile, Spain's strategic plays, including noteworthy performances by Aitana Bonmatí and top scorer Del Castillo, set them up for an exciting face-off against Switzerland.
