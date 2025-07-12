Left Menu

Spain Triumphs Over Italy with Stellar Performance in Women's European Championship

Spain defeated Italy 3-1, advancing through Group B at the Women's European Championship. Despite Italy's early lead from Elisabetta Oliviero, Spain equalized within minutes and secured victory through goals from Athenea del Castillo, Patri Guijarro, and Esther González. Italy advanced as well despite their loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:28 IST
Spain Triumphs Over Italy with Stellar Performance in Women's European Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a thrilling match at the Women's European Championship, tournament favorite Spain rallied to defeat Italy 3-1 on Friday, securing their spot in the next round with dominance in Group B.

Italy took an early lead, thanks to Elisabetta Oliviero's 10th-minute goal, only to be overtaken by Spain, who equalized four minutes later and maintained control with additional goals from Athenea del Castillo and Patri Guijarro, before Esther González sealed the match in stoppage time.

Despite the loss, Italy also advanced to the quarterfinals, setting a stage against Norway. Meanwhile, Spain's strategic plays, including noteworthy performances by Aitana Bonmatí and top scorer Del Castillo, set them up for an exciting face-off against Switzerland.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025