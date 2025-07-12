Left Menu

Fiji's Triumph Over Scotland: A Rugby Upset in Suva

Fiji secured a 29-14 victory over a weakened Scotland team in Suva, impacting the Scots' World Cup seeding prospects. Despite early setbacks, Fiji capitalized on multiple Scottish penalties, including a pivotal penalty try. Fiji's win marks its third against Scotland and strengthened its standing ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Updated: 12-07-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:09 IST
In a thrilling match at Suva, Fiji defeated Scotland 29-14, jeopardizing the Scots' hopes for a favorable seeding at the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Despite missing key players on British & Irish Lions duty, Scotland's performance was marred by penalties and a critical sin-bin incident involving Darcy Graham.

Graham's off-side penalty near the end sealed Scotland's fate, as Fiji gained a decisive 15-point lead through a penalty try. This victory marked Fiji's third against Scotland, a team they had previously lost to 57-17 in Edinburgh last November.

Scotland's ranking fell short against sixth-placed Argentina, leaving them to regroup ahead of their next match against Samoa. Meanwhile, Fiji's performance, powered by Tevita Ikanivere and Jiuta Wainiqolo, demonstrated their determination, reflecting both skill and the unifying power of rugby in Fiji.

