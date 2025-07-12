Fiji's Triumph Over Scotland: A Rugby Upset in Suva

In a thrilling match at Suva, Fiji defeated Scotland 29-14, jeopardizing the Scots' hopes for a favorable seeding at the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Despite missing key players on British & Irish Lions duty, Scotland's performance was marred by penalties and a critical sin-bin incident involving Darcy Graham.

Graham's off-side penalty near the end sealed Scotland's fate, as Fiji gained a decisive 15-point lead through a penalty try. This victory marked Fiji's third against Scotland, a team they had previously lost to 57-17 in Edinburgh last November.

Scotland's ranking fell short against sixth-placed Argentina, leaving them to regroup ahead of their next match against Samoa. Meanwhile, Fiji's performance, powered by Tevita Ikanivere and Jiuta Wainiqolo, demonstrated their determination, reflecting both skill and the unifying power of rugby in Fiji.

(With inputs from agencies.)