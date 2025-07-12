Wales Snaps Losing Streak with Victory Over Japan
Wales ended their 18-match losing streak with a 31-22 win against Japan in the second test match at Misaki Park Stadium. The victory marked their first success in 644 days, splitting the two-test series 1-1 after a previous defeat in Kitakyushu.
Updated: 12-07-2025 13:32 IST
Japan
Wales broke their 18-match losing streak by clinching a 31-22 victory over Japan at Misaki Park Stadium. This win, in the second test, marked their first success in 644 days since the last World Cup.
Wales outpaced Japan with four tries compared to the hosts' three, mitigating their narrow loss in the first test in Kitakyushu last weekend. Kieran Hardy, Josh Adams, and Dan Edwards were standout performers, contributing significantly to the scoreline.
Despite Japan putting up a robust second-half fight, Wales managed to maintain their first-half lead. The result brought immense relief and satisfaction for the Welsh team and their supporters.
