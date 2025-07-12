Wildfire Smoke Disrupts Canadian Football League Game
A Canadian Football League match between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders was rescheduled due to heavy wildfire smoke in Regina. The delay, lasting over three hours, was necessary as the smoke lingered. Similar disruptions may affect the upcoming soccer World Cup in North America.
A Canadian Football League match faced an unexpected delay on Friday when the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders had to reschedule due to thick wildfire smoke. The game, initially set in Regina, was pushed to Saturday after a lengthy delay exceeding three hours.
Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds explained to reporters that weather forecasts predicted the smoke would dissipate around kickoff. However, changing wind conditions left the smoke stagnating over the venue, prompting the delay decision.
This incident highlights ongoing challenges posed by wildfires, a concern for North America as it prepares to host the soccer World Cup next year, with similar climate disruptions having previously affected major sporting events, such as in Los Angeles earlier this year.
