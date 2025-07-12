Louis van Gaal Triumphs Over Cancer, Eyes Return to Top-Level Football
Louis van Gaal, a veteran football coach, has overcome cancer and is eager to return to high-level coaching. Previously diagnosed with prostate cancer, he has been in good health following surgery. Van Gaal expresses interest in a national coaching role but not club management.
Updated: 12-07-2025 17:44 IST
Veteran football coach Louis van Gaal has announced that he has successfully overcome his battle with cancer and is looking forward to potentially returning to top-level football.
The 73-year-old, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago while managing the Dutch national team, revealed this positive update on a Dutch television talk show.
Known for his impressive career at clubs like Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Manchester United, van Gaal now serves as a special advisor to Ajax and is open to a national coaching role.
