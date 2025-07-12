Louis van Gaal Triumphs Over Cancer, Eyes Return to Top-Level Football

Veteran football coach Louis van Gaal has announced that he has successfully overcome his battle with cancer and is looking forward to potentially returning to top-level football.

The 73-year-old, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago while managing the Dutch national team, revealed this positive update on a Dutch television talk show.

Known for his impressive career at clubs like Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Manchester United, van Gaal now serves as a special advisor to Ajax and is open to a national coaching role.