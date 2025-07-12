Left Menu

Jamie George Joins Lions Amid Injury Chaos

England hooker Jamie George has been called up by the British & Irish Lions to cover for Luke Cowan-Dickie, who is sidelined with a concussion ahead of their first test against Australia. Additionally, centre Garry Ringrose is out due to lingering concussion symptoms, causing further squad adjustments.

Amid a flurry of last-minute adjustments, England hooker Jamie George has been summoned by the British & Irish Lions to replace the injured Luke Cowan-Dickie for their imminent clash against Australia. Cowan-Dickie, who sustained a head injury in a dominant 48-0 victory at Adelaide Oval, has been forced to withdraw, prompting urgent squad changes.

Ireland's Garry Ringrose also joins Cowan-Dickie on the sidelines after suffering a concussion, paving the way for Huw Jones to step into the lineup. Head coach Andy Farrell confirmed Ringrose's absence but remains hopeful about his quick recovery during the ongoing series.

Under the guidance of coach Farrell, the Lions exhibited their tour-best form by scoring three tries within the first 21 minutes in a commanding performance. The match served as a considerable morale boost following their earlier, more laboured win over the Brumbies.

