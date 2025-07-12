KL Rahul's Magnificent Century at Lord's: A Day of Dramatic Cricket

KL Rahul showcased his prowess with a second hundred at the iconic Lord's, anchoring India's efforts to match England's first innings total of 387 on day three. The pitch proved challenging, yet Ravindra Jadeja with a 72 and Rishabh Pant's spirited 74 supported India's innings, keeping the game evenly poised.

As tension heightened, a heated exchange between players unfolded, escalating as the Indian skipper took a stand. The cricketing action was intense, notably with Jofra Archer's fierce bowling, consistently breaching the 90 mph mark. Meanwhile, England endured a challenging final phase, holding a minimal lead into day four.

India's strategic patience paid off on the tricky pitch, despite a slow scoring rate. Rahul's rare lapse ended his brilliant innings, yet not before joining the ranks of historical achievements at Lord's. As players pushed through hardships, including injuries, the day concluded with England barely leading by two runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)