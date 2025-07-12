Left Menu

KL Rahul's Magnificent Century at Lord's: A Day of Dramatic Cricket

KL Rahul scored his second century at Lord's, leading India's effort to match England's first innings total of 387 on day three of the third Test. Despite challenges on a deteriorating pitch, partners Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant played crucial roles. Drama unfolded with confrontation between players, adding tension to the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:25 IST
KL Rahul's Magnificent Century at Lord's: A Day of Dramatic Cricket
Cricket
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

KL Rahul showcased his prowess with a second hundred at the iconic Lord's, anchoring India's efforts to match England's first innings total of 387 on day three. The pitch proved challenging, yet Ravindra Jadeja with a 72 and Rishabh Pant's spirited 74 supported India's innings, keeping the game evenly poised.

As tension heightened, a heated exchange between players unfolded, escalating as the Indian skipper took a stand. The cricketing action was intense, notably with Jofra Archer's fierce bowling, consistently breaching the 90 mph mark. Meanwhile, England endured a challenging final phase, holding a minimal lead into day four.

India's strategic patience paid off on the tricky pitch, despite a slow scoring rate. Rahul's rare lapse ended his brilliant innings, yet not before joining the ranks of historical achievements at Lord's. As players pushed through hardships, including injuries, the day concluded with England barely leading by two runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025