Wales Aims to Upset England in Euro 2025 Showdown

In a highly anticipated Euro 2025 Group D clash, Wales is set to face England with the hope of derailing their rivals' progression to the quarter-finals. As the defending champions, England needs either a win or a draw in Sunday's decisive match to secure their spot.

Despite having lost two matches, Wales, under the leadership of Canadian coach Rhian Wilkinson, is approaching the game with determination and a sense of opportunity. Wilkinson emphasized that the pressure is on England, allowing Wales to approach the match with excitement and readiness to fight for a potential upset.

Midfielder Angharad James reflected on the deeply ingrained rivalry with England, highlighting the desire to beat their neighbors. With passionate support from the Red Wall and a memorable first major tournament goal from Jess Fishlock, Wales is primed to give their all in this must-win scenario.

