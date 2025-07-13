Left Menu

Wales Aims to Upset England in Euro 2025 Showdown

Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson is determined to spoil England's advancement in Euro 2025 Group D. Despite Wales' slim chances and England's strong position, the Welsh team aims to disrupt England's plans, driven by a fierce rivalry and national pride as they prepare for their final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:03 IST
Wales Aims to Upset England in Euro 2025 Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a highly anticipated Euro 2025 Group D clash, Wales is set to face England with the hope of derailing their rivals' progression to the quarter-finals. As the defending champions, England needs either a win or a draw in Sunday's decisive match to secure their spot.

Despite having lost two matches, Wales, under the leadership of Canadian coach Rhian Wilkinson, is approaching the game with determination and a sense of opportunity. Wilkinson emphasized that the pressure is on England, allowing Wales to approach the match with excitement and readiness to fight for a potential upset.

Midfielder Angharad James reflected on the deeply ingrained rivalry with England, highlighting the desire to beat their neighbors. With passionate support from the Red Wall and a memorable first major tournament goal from Jess Fishlock, Wales is primed to give their all in this must-win scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025