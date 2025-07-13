Wales Aims to Upset England in Euro 2025 Showdown
Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson is determined to spoil England's advancement in Euro 2025 Group D. Despite Wales' slim chances and England's strong position, the Welsh team aims to disrupt England's plans, driven by a fierce rivalry and national pride as they prepare for their final match.
In a highly anticipated Euro 2025 Group D clash, Wales is set to face England with the hope of derailing their rivals' progression to the quarter-finals. As the defending champions, England needs either a win or a draw in Sunday's decisive match to secure their spot.
Despite having lost two matches, Wales, under the leadership of Canadian coach Rhian Wilkinson, is approaching the game with determination and a sense of opportunity. Wilkinson emphasized that the pressure is on England, allowing Wales to approach the match with excitement and readiness to fight for a potential upset.
Midfielder Angharad James reflected on the deeply ingrained rivalry with England, highlighting the desire to beat their neighbors. With passionate support from the Red Wall and a memorable first major tournament goal from Jess Fishlock, Wales is primed to give their all in this must-win scenario.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Norway's Women Leaders: Pioneering Equality in Soccer
Aitana Bonmatí Hospitalized: Spain's Soccer Hopes on Hold Before Euros
Bodoland Triumphs: From Conflict to Football Fame
Spain's Women's Soccer Team Faces Challenges Ahead of Euro 2025
Tobin Heath's Vision: Club World Cup's Future Impact on U.S. Soccer