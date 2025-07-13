KL Rahul Reflects on Missed Opportunity as India Matches England's Total at Lord's

India's experienced opener KL Rahul shared his insights after the team concluded Day 3 of the third Test on equal footing with England at Lord's, both posting 387 runs.

Speaking to the press, Rahul expressed disappointment, recalling that India had been in a commanding position before the timely dismissals of Rishabh Pant and himself hindered progress. His own 100 runs off 177 balls, alongside efforts from Pant and Jadeja, initially set India up for a lead.

Rahul highlighted the impact of Pant's pre-lunch run-out, executed by England's Ben Stokes, which he believes disrupted India's rhythm. "Run out at that stage really changed the momentum," lamented Rahul, emphasizing the setback's significance in India's strategy.