Left Menu

KL Rahul Reflects on Missed Opportunity as India Matches England's Total at Lord's

India's KL Rahul discusses Day 3 of the third Test against England, where both teams scored 387. Despite being in a strong position with key partnerships, India couldn't take the lead due to untimely dismissals, including Rishabh Pant's crucial run-out before lunch, shifting match momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:12 IST
KL Rahul Reflects on Missed Opportunity as India Matches England's Total at Lord's
India's seasoned opener KL Rahul (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's experienced opener KL Rahul shared his insights after the team concluded Day 3 of the third Test on equal footing with England at Lord's, both posting 387 runs.

Speaking to the press, Rahul expressed disappointment, recalling that India had been in a commanding position before the timely dismissals of Rishabh Pant and himself hindered progress. His own 100 runs off 177 balls, alongside efforts from Pant and Jadeja, initially set India up for a lead.

Rahul highlighted the impact of Pant's pre-lunch run-out, executed by England's Ben Stokes, which he believes disrupted India's rhythm. "Run out at that stage really changed the momentum," lamented Rahul, emphasizing the setback's significance in India's strategy.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025