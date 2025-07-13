KL Rahul Reflects on Missed Opportunity as India Matches England's Total at Lord's
India's KL Rahul discusses Day 3 of the third Test against England, where both teams scored 387. Despite being in a strong position with key partnerships, India couldn't take the lead due to untimely dismissals, including Rishabh Pant's crucial run-out before lunch, shifting match momentum.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India's experienced opener KL Rahul shared his insights after the team concluded Day 3 of the third Test on equal footing with England at Lord's, both posting 387 runs.
Speaking to the press, Rahul expressed disappointment, recalling that India had been in a commanding position before the timely dismissals of Rishabh Pant and himself hindered progress. His own 100 runs off 177 balls, alongside efforts from Pant and Jadeja, initially set India up for a lead.
Rahul highlighted the impact of Pant's pre-lunch run-out, executed by England's Ben Stokes, which he believes disrupted India's rhythm. "Run out at that stage really changed the momentum," lamented Rahul, emphasizing the setback's significance in India's strategy.
