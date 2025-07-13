Rory McIlroy Rises with Impressive Play at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy showcased his return to form at the Scottish Open, ending the day tied for the lead alongside Chris Gotterup. On a sunlit course by the Firth of Forth, McIlroy's crucial late shots electrified the spectators at The Renaissance Club. A birdie on the par-3 14th followed by a deft sand wedge shot from 173 yards ensured his momentum going into the final rounds.

Following an impressive 4-under 66 on Saturday, McIlroy's performance marked a significant improvement. Despite challenges, he matched Gotterup, who broke a 34-hole bogey-free streak. With the British Open looming, McIlroy's familiarity with the Renaissance course could be a game-changer.

Competing against formidable rivals like Wyndham Clark and Jake Knapp, McIlroy aims for a strong finish. McIlroy seeks a confidence boost at the Scottish Open before he returns to Royal Portrush, pursuing a win on home soil—a significant milestone in his professional career.