Rising Talent: Harikrishnan A Ra's Journey to Grandmaster Success

In a remarkable achievement, Harikrishnan A Ra has become India's 87th Grandmaster, showcasing his exceptional calculation skills and strategic abilities. Trained by Grandmaster Shyam Sundar Mohanraj at the Chess Thulir academy in Chennai, Harikrishnan's success journey began with the support of his coach and his mother, a chess arbiter.

Earning his third GM-norm at the La Plagne International Chess Festival, Harikrishnan solidified his place in the nation's chess history. His earlier GM-norms were achieved at tournaments in Spain, showing a steady rise through the ranks. Harikrishnan's path was fueled by relentless dedication despite losing two GM norms consecutively.

Reflecting on his future, coach Mohanraj anticipates Harikrishnan aiming for a higher rating and recommends participation in strong and relatively weaker tournaments to hone skills and gain confidence. Harikrishnan's inspiration and hard work have not only made him a Grandmaster but also a promising figure in the realm of chess.