Left Menu

Rising Talent: Harikrishnan A Ra's Journey to Grandmaster Success

Harikrishnan A Ra, trained by Grandmaster Shyam Sundar Mohanraj, became India's 87th Grandmaster after earning his third GM-norm at the La Plagne Chess Festival. His journey from International Master to Grandmaster was marked by determination, strategic growth, and inspiration from his chess arbiter mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:54 IST
Rising Talent: Harikrishnan A Ra's Journey to Grandmaster Success
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, Harikrishnan A Ra has become India's 87th Grandmaster, showcasing his exceptional calculation skills and strategic abilities. Trained by Grandmaster Shyam Sundar Mohanraj at the Chess Thulir academy in Chennai, Harikrishnan's success journey began with the support of his coach and his mother, a chess arbiter.

Earning his third GM-norm at the La Plagne International Chess Festival, Harikrishnan solidified his place in the nation's chess history. His earlier GM-norms were achieved at tournaments in Spain, showing a steady rise through the ranks. Harikrishnan's path was fueled by relentless dedication despite losing two GM norms consecutively.

Reflecting on his future, coach Mohanraj anticipates Harikrishnan aiming for a higher rating and recommends participation in strong and relatively weaker tournaments to hone skills and gain confidence. Harikrishnan's inspiration and hard work have not only made him a Grandmaster but also a promising figure in the realm of chess.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025