Left Menu

Delphine Cascarino's Star Performance Propels France to Victory in Women's Euros

Delphine Cascarino's remarkable performance in the second half led France to a 5-2 victory over the Netherlands, securing their place in the Women's Euros quarter-finals. France, with nine points, topped Group D, followed by England. Cascarino's stellar play set up a clash with Germany on July 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 02:26 IST
Delphine Cascarino's Star Performance Propels France to Victory in Women's Euros

France stormed to a 5-2 victory over the Netherlands in a decisive match at the Women's Euros, thanks to an electrifying second-half performance by Delphine Cascarino. The win cemented France's top position in Group D, securing a quarter-final face-off against Germany in Basel on July 19.

The French squad concluded the group stage with a perfect record, amassing nine points from three matches. They finished comfortably ahead of England, who also advanced to the knockout rounds. England is set to meet Sweden in Zurich after a commanding 6-1 win over Wales.

France initially took the lead through a Sandie Toletti goal in the 22nd minute. However, the Dutch turned the tide with a Victoria Pelova score and an own goal by Selma Bacha. Cascarino then spearheaded a French comeback, assisting Marie-Antoinette Katoto before netting two goals herself. Sakina Karchaoui's late penalty wrapped up the 5-2 triumph.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025