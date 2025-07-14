Delphine Cascarino's Star Performance Propels France to Victory in Women's Euros

France stormed to a 5-2 victory over the Netherlands in a decisive match at the Women's Euros, thanks to an electrifying second-half performance by Delphine Cascarino. The win cemented France's top position in Group D, securing a quarter-final face-off against Germany in Basel on July 19.

The French squad concluded the group stage with a perfect record, amassing nine points from three matches. They finished comfortably ahead of England, who also advanced to the knockout rounds. England is set to meet Sweden in Zurich after a commanding 6-1 win over Wales.

France initially took the lead through a Sandie Toletti goal in the 22nd minute. However, the Dutch turned the tide with a Victoria Pelova score and an own goal by Selma Bacha. Cascarino then spearheaded a French comeback, assisting Marie-Antoinette Katoto before netting two goals herself. Sakina Karchaoui's late penalty wrapped up the 5-2 triumph.