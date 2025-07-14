Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca lauded Cole Palmer's standout performance in the Club World Cup final, where Chelsea defeated PSG 3-0. Palmer was named player of the tournament. Maresca highlighted the tactical strategy that led to their victory and expressed the future significance of the Club World Cup.
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca commended Cole Palmer for his brilliant display in their Club World Cup triumph, a 3-0 victory over Paris St Germain. Palmer, hailed as the tournament's standout player, played a pivotal role by scoring twice and assisting Joao Pedro.
Maresca elaborated on Chelsea's tactical prowess during a press conference, revealing how high pressing and aggressive plays were key to their win. He detailed how targeting PSG's weak left flank led to their strategic advantage.
The Italian coach believes the Club World Cup's importance rivals the Champions League, reflecting on the immense pride in Chelsea achieving world champion status, a feeling he equates with his past Champions League experiences.
ALSO READ
Messi vs. PSG: A Clash of Titans at the Club World Cup
Bodoland Triumphs: From Conflict to Football Fame
European Football Dominance Reaffirmed: Bayern Defeats Flamengo at Club World Cup
Kick-off for Football for Schools: Over 88,000 FIFA Footballs Rolled Out in West Bengal
Sports Spectacle: From NCAA Football to Esports