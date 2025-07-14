Left Menu

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca lauded Cole Palmer's standout performance in the Club World Cup final, where Chelsea defeated PSG 3-0. Palmer was named player of the tournament. Maresca highlighted the tactical strategy that led to their victory and expressed the future significance of the Club World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:34 IST
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca commended Cole Palmer for his brilliant display in their Club World Cup triumph, a 3-0 victory over Paris St Germain. Palmer, hailed as the tournament's standout player, played a pivotal role by scoring twice and assisting Joao Pedro.

Maresca elaborated on Chelsea's tactical prowess during a press conference, revealing how high pressing and aggressive plays were key to their win. He detailed how targeting PSG's weak left flank led to their strategic advantage.

The Italian coach believes the Club World Cup's importance rivals the Champions League, reflecting on the immense pride in Chelsea achieving world champion status, a feeling he equates with his past Champions League experiences.

