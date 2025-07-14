Left Menu

Scott Boland's Spectacular Streak: A Modern-Day Cricket Phenomenon

Australian fast bowler Scott Boland continues to dazzle with an extraordinary Test average, setting a historic benchmark. During the third Test against the West Indies in Jamaica, Boland's exceptional 3/34 performance solidified his status among cricket's elite. The match seesawed with Australia gaining a lead, despite a late West Indies fightback.

Pat Cummins (left) Scott Boland (right). (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
In a scintillating display of skill and precision, Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has further cemented his legacy as one of cricket's greats during the third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. Exhibiting an average of 17.33, Boland's Test bowling prowess ranks unmatched in the last 110 years since England's Syd Barnes, according to ICC statistics.

Boland's pivotal 3/34 performance played a key role as Australia battled back after scoring 225 in their first innings. Powered by a formidable pace attack, they dismantled the West Indies for 143, establishing a narrow first-innings advantage. Boland was instrumental in dismantling the Caribbean batting line-up, including clinching the crucial wickets of John Campbell and Shai Hope, and wrapping up the tail with Shamar Joseph's dismissal.

Despite this commanding display, the West Indies retaliated under the Jamaican sun, reducing Australia to six down at the end of day two, with a mere 181-run advantage. With Cameron Green and captain Pat Cummins still at the crease, Australia will look to extend their lead as they seek a series sweep in the final Test, already holding an undisputed 2-0 series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

