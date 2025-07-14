Barcelona Acquires Rising Star Roony Bardghji
Barcelona has signed 19-year-old Swedish winger Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen, describing him as an 'in-demand' talent in Europe. Bardghji, known for his speed and goal-scoring, overcame a knee injury and will be part of Barcelona until 2029, bringing valuable skills to the team.
Barcelona has successfully secured the transfer of 19-year-old Swedish winger Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen, the club announced on Monday.
Bardghji, hailed as one of Europe's most sought-after young talents, has inked a contract with the Catalan giants that will see him remain at Camp Nou until 2029. His journey began at Malmo's youth academy before moving to Copenhagen's first team, where he played 84 games and scored 15 goals, achieving significant team victories despite a temporary setback due to a knee injury.
Barcelona emphasized Bardghji's skill, speed, and knack for goal-scoring as valuable assets. The club described his right-wing presence as a game-changer capable of adding dynamism and making decisive contributions to team success.
