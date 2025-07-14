Left Menu

Barcelona Acquires Rising Star Roony Bardghji

Barcelona has signed 19-year-old Swedish winger Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen, describing him as an 'in-demand' talent in Europe. Bardghji, known for his speed and goal-scoring, overcame a knee injury and will be part of Barcelona until 2029, bringing valuable skills to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:19 IST
Barcelona Acquires Rising Star Roony Bardghji
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona has successfully secured the transfer of 19-year-old Swedish winger Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen, the club announced on Monday.

Bardghji, hailed as one of Europe's most sought-after young talents, has inked a contract with the Catalan giants that will see him remain at Camp Nou until 2029. His journey began at Malmo's youth academy before moving to Copenhagen's first team, where he played 84 games and scored 15 goals, achieving significant team victories despite a temporary setback due to a knee injury.

Barcelona emphasized Bardghji's skill, speed, and knack for goal-scoring as valuable assets. The club described his right-wing presence as a game-changer capable of adding dynamism and making decisive contributions to team success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025