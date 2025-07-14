Ngidi Matches Steyn's T20I Record as South Africa Clinch Victory Over Zimbabwe

In a thrilling comeback for South Africa, Lungi Ngidi matched the legendary Dale Steyn's record for most T20I wickets for the Proteas, executing a remarkable and economical spell against Zimbabwe. Ngidi's disciplined performance culminated in figures of 1/15, as he equaled Steyn's tally of 64 wickets in fewer matches.

Zimbabwe's innings, anchored by captain Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 54, set a target of 141/6. Despite an explosive start that saw South Africa reeling at 38/3, debutant Rubin Hermann and power-hitter Dewald Brevis steadied the innings, with Brevis notably smashing three consecutive sixes before departing on 41 off 17 balls.

South Africa's middle order clinched the victory convincingly, as Corbin Bosch and George Linde ensured a five-wicket win with ample time left, overcoming Zimbabwe's spirited challenge to maintain a firm grip in the Tri-Series opener.

