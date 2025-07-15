Italy Eyes Victory: Women's Euros Quarter-Final Showdown

Italy is setting its sights on a landmark victory as they gear up to face Norway in the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros in Geneva. Having advanced from the group stages for the first time since 2013, the team is fueled by newfound energy and determination.

Despite falling to Spain in their final group match, Italy secured their spot in the knockout rounds by defeating Belgium and drawing with Portugal. This set up a challenging encounter with Norway, who have so far dominated Group A. Italy forward Sofia Cantore expressed the team's focused preparations, emphasizing the importance of tactical precision.

Italy's historic performance in earlier Women's Euro tournaments underscores their aspirations. As they prepare to compete against Norway's formidable roster, Cantore highlighted the necessity of showcasing their team character alongside strategic gameplay, aiming to exploit any opportunities presented by the opposition.