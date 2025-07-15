Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks number eight Jasper Wiese banned for four matches

South Africa No. 8 Jasper Wiese has been suspended for four matches following a headbutt on Italian prop Danilo Fischetti in the Springboks' 45-0 victory on Saturday, ruling him out of the side's eagerly-anticipated clash with New Zealand at Eden Park.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:53 IST
Rugby-Springboks number eight Jasper Wiese banned for four matches

South Africa No. 8 Jasper Wiese has been suspended for four matches following a headbutt on Italian prop Danilo Fischetti in the Springboks' 45-0 victory on Saturday, ruling him out of the side's eagerly-anticipated clash with New Zealand at Eden Park. Wiese, who is the Springboks' first choice option at the back of the scrum, a position where they have several injury concerns, will sit out Saturday's fixture against Georgia in Nelspruit, and the first three matches of the Rugby Championship.

South Africa start the defence of their southern hemisphere title with two home games against Australia, before a visit to Auckland, where they have not beaten New Zealand since 1937. Wiese will be available for the second test against New Zealand in Wellington on September 13.

The burly back row received a permanent red card from referee Andrew Brace after a headbutt on Danilo Fischetti as the two squared up during a stoppage in play after 21 minutes of Saturday's test in Gqeberha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025