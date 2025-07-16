Wayne Hennessey: Wales' Legendary Goalkeeper Hangs Up His Gloves

In a significant moment for Welsh football, Wayne Hennessey, the nation's most-capped goalkeeper, announced his retirement at the age of 38. Hennessey, who earned 109 caps for the national team, leaves behind a storied career celebrated by fans and peers alike.

During his club career, Hennessey made over 100 league appearances each for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, leading the latter to the FA Cup final in 2016. His robust presence in goal was instrumental in Wales' memorable Euro 2016 semi-final run.

The Bangor-born star recently concluded his international tenure with a friendly against Gibraltar in 2023. Reflecting on his illustrious football journey, Hennessey expressed gratitude for the experiences and optimism for the future.