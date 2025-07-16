Left Menu

Wayne Hennessey: Wales' Legendary Goalkeeper Hangs Up His Gloves

Wayne Hennessey, Wales' most-capped goalkeeper, retires at 38, having played 109 matches for his country. Notably, he reached the FA Cup final with Crystal Palace and was part of the Wales squad for Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup. Hennessey reflects on his career with gratitude and optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:24 IST
Wayne Hennessey: Wales' Legendary Goalkeeper Hangs Up His Gloves

In a significant moment for Welsh football, Wayne Hennessey, the nation's most-capped goalkeeper, announced his retirement at the age of 38. Hennessey, who earned 109 caps for the national team, leaves behind a storied career celebrated by fans and peers alike.

During his club career, Hennessey made over 100 league appearances each for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, leading the latter to the FA Cup final in 2016. His robust presence in goal was instrumental in Wales' memorable Euro 2016 semi-final run.

The Bangor-born star recently concluded his international tenure with a friendly against Gibraltar in 2023. Reflecting on his illustrious football journey, Hennessey expressed gratitude for the experiences and optimism for the future.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025