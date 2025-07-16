At just 14 years old, Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is becoming a star in England. Known for his aggressive batting style, Suryavanshi's performances have captivated cricket fans, drawing crowds eager to see him play.

Suryavanshi's impressive feats, including a 78-ball 143 in a match against England U-19, have solidified his reputation as a force to be reckoned with. His widespread acclaim has made him a household name among cricket lovers, particularly India's diaspora in the UK.

Despite attempts to shield him from intense media exposure, Suryavanshi's on-field accomplishments have ensured he remains in the spotlight. As support for this remarkable young talent grows, the young cricketer is learning to manage his burgeoning fame while maintaining his focus on the sport.

