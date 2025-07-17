India's Test Series Hopes Hinge on Bumrah's Participation: A Crucial Decision Awaits
India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, indicates that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah may play in the Manchester Test, crucial for the series outcome. Decisions on his participation depend on numerous factors. The team is also managing Mohammed Siraj's workload and awaits Rishabh Pant's recovery from injury.
India's cricket team is facing a pivotal decision ahead of their fourth Test against England in Manchester, as assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate reveals that the playing of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is pending a final call.
Bumrah's involvement is crucial with the series at stake, but multiple factors will determine his participation. Doeschate emphasizes considering every aspect as the team arrives in Manchester on July 19.
While Bumrah's availability is weighed, attention is also on managing Mohammed Siraj's workload and ensuring Rishabh Pant's recovery for the match, highlighting the team's strategic approach amidst a challenging series.
