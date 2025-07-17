India's Test Series Hopes Hinge on Bumrah's Participation: A Crucial Decision Awaits

India's cricket team is facing a pivotal decision ahead of their fourth Test against England in Manchester, as assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate reveals that the playing of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is pending a final call.

Bumrah's involvement is crucial with the series at stake, but multiple factors will determine his participation. Doeschate emphasizes considering every aspect as the team arrives in Manchester on July 19.

While Bumrah's availability is weighed, attention is also on managing Mohammed Siraj's workload and ensuring Rishabh Pant's recovery for the match, highlighting the team's strategic approach amidst a challenging series.

