Unraveled Coordination: RCB's Victory Parade Marred by Tragic Stampede

A devastating stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory parade has been blamed on significant lapses by the IPL franchise, its event management team, and the state cricket association. An official report submitted to the Karnataka High Court highlights the absence of obligatory permissions and safety protocols.

The government report reveals that Royal Challengers Bengaluru orchestrated the victory celebrations without securing mandatory police approvals, including during the parade on June 4. Despite prior knowledge, organizers failed to furnish essential details like anticipated crowd size or implement measures for crowd control.

Amid high public alertness fueled by social media, law enforcement swiftly intervened to control the turmoil. Nevertheless, the swarming crowd led to an infrastructure overstretch, resulting in 11 fatalities. The Karnataka government has taken disciplinary actions against several police officials for the mishandling.

