Swiss Coach Sundhage's Bold Prediction: Upset Against World Champions Spain

Switzerland's women's team prepares for a daunting challenge as they take on Spain, the reigning world champions, in the Women's Euros quarter-finals this Friday.

Coach Pia Sundhage, exhibiting unwavering confidence, predicted a win, citing historical sports upsets as inspiration. The Swiss team already made history by advancing past the group stage for the first time. On home soil, the stakes are high, but Sundhage remains steadfast in her belief that togetherness and storytelling can power the team to victory.

In Bern, Sundhage expressed her assurance, stating, "We will do it; it will be difficult, but we're united in this effort," as they aim for a semi-final match against either France or Germany.