Left Menu

Penalty Heartbreak: Sweden Falls Short Against England in Euro Thriller

Sweden's Jennifer Falk saved four penalties but ultimately fell short as England edged them 3-2 in a Euro quarter-final shootout after a 2-2 draw. Despite her efforts, Falk missed her own attempt, paving the way for England’s victory. Sweden's coach faced criticism for his penalty lineup choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 04:40 IST
Penalty Heartbreak: Sweden Falls Short Against England in Euro Thriller

In a gripping Women's Euro quarter-final, Sweden's goalkeeper Jennifer Falk saved her team with four penalty shootout stops. Nonetheless, England emerged victorious with a 3-2 win in penalties after a 2-2 match, sending Sweden home in tears.

Falk, celebrated for her heroic saves, also played the villain as she missed a crucial penalty. England capitalized when Lucy Bronze scored, putting pressure on Sweden's Smilla Holmberg, whose miss confirmed England's place in the semi-finals against Italy.

Reacting to the loss, Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson admitted the defeat was painful but reinforced team solidarity by supporting the young Holmberg. Swedish media criticized Gerhardsson's decision to entrust the 18-year-old in such a crucial moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025