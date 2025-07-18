Penalty Heartbreak: Sweden Falls Short Against England in Euro Thriller

In a gripping Women's Euro quarter-final, Sweden's goalkeeper Jennifer Falk saved her team with four penalty shootout stops. Nonetheless, England emerged victorious with a 3-2 win in penalties after a 2-2 match, sending Sweden home in tears.

Falk, celebrated for her heroic saves, also played the villain as she missed a crucial penalty. England capitalized when Lucy Bronze scored, putting pressure on Sweden's Smilla Holmberg, whose miss confirmed England's place in the semi-finals against Italy.

Reacting to the loss, Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson admitted the defeat was painful but reinforced team solidarity by supporting the young Holmberg. Swedish media criticized Gerhardsson's decision to entrust the 18-year-old in such a crucial moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)