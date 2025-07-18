Sports Headlines: Star Players' Moves and Challenges

The world of sports is bustling with activity as several high-profile athletes make significant moves. Caitlin Clark will miss the WNBA All-Star game due to an injury, a blow to fans eager to see the Rookie of the Year in action.

In the NFL, Mike Williams has announced his retirement after an eight-season career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice faces legal repercussions following his involvement in a multi-car crash last year.

Golf sees Rory McIlroy overcoming past challenges at the British Open, and basketball fans are treated to the news of Damian Lillard's return to the Trail Blazers. In labor news, the WNBA faces ongoing negotiations with the players' association as both sides attempt to reach a new agreement.