Leon Augustine Secures Future with Punjab FC Until 2027
Leon Augustine has extended his contract with Punjab FC, staying until 2027. The versatile player impressed last season, providing value in both attack and defense. His extension underscores the club's commitment to retaining core players and fostering a competitive team for the upcoming Indian Super League season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:24 IST
Leon Augustine has committed to Punjab FC until 2027, the club announced on Friday, ahead of the Indian Super League season.
The extension highlights the club's strategy to maintain its core squad, with head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis praising Leon's versatility and contributions in both attacking and defensive roles during the previous season.
In the last season, Leon marked his presence with 20 appearances, scoring a goal, and displaying commendable skill, including 279 successful passes and 70% passing accuracy, securing his relevance in the team's future plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement