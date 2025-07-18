Leon Augustine Secures Future with Punjab FC Until 2027

Leon Augustine has committed to Punjab FC until 2027, the club announced on Friday, ahead of the Indian Super League season.

The extension highlights the club's strategy to maintain its core squad, with head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis praising Leon's versatility and contributions in both attacking and defensive roles during the previous season.

In the last season, Leon marked his presence with 20 appearances, scoring a goal, and displaying commendable skill, including 279 successful passes and 70% passing accuracy, securing his relevance in the team's future plans.

