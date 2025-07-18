Left Menu

India Dominates Sri Lanka in Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships

India showcased their prowess in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships by securing a resounding 110-69 victory against Sri Lanka in Group D. The team led by Tanvi Sharma and including top players like Vishnu Kode and Reshika U is poised for more challenges against UAE and Hong Kong China.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a commanding display, India's badminton team launched their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships campaign with an overwhelming 110-69 win over Sri Lanka in their Group D match in Indonesia. The partnership of Vishnu Kode and Reshika U set the tone with an 11-5 win in the mixed doubles using the relay point system, which requires a team to accumulate 110 points to claim victory, reported the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat extended India's lead to 22-14 against opponents Attanayake and Sithumi De Silva. Junior world number one Tanvi Sharma further asserted her dominance over Sithuli Ranasinghe, pushing the score to 33-21 in favor of India. Remarkably, no Indian singles player or pair dropped an 11-point relay. By halftime, India comfortably led 55-31.

As the competition continues, India is set to face the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, followed by a crucial encounter against Hong Kong China on Sunday, which may determine the group's top team. The championships, spanning from July 18 to 27, represent a crucial platform on India's path toward the BWF Junior World Championships scheduled later this year in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

