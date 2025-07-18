Inter Kashi Crowned I-League Champions Amid Dramatic CAS Intervention

In a twist of fate, Inter Kashi has been crowned I-League champions for the 2024-25 season following a decisive ruling by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This decision, announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday, marks the culmination of an intense legal battle that saw Churchill Brothers initially declared the victors three months prior.

The conflict centered around disputes over player eligibility and administrative missteps by the AIFF. Inter Kashi successfully appealed against the AIFF Appeals Committee's decision, which had earlier favored Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir over alleged 're-registration' issues involving foreign player Mario Barco. CAS's intervention has now reaffirmed Inter Kashi's rightful claim to the title.

The ruling not only settles the championship dispute but also exposes deeper issues within the AIFF amid allegations of financial and administrative mismanagement. As the legal dust settles, the AIFF has requested Churchill Brothers to return the prematurely awarded trophy, marking an end to the dramatic saga that has captivated the Indian football community.

