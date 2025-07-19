Fitzpatrick Eyes Historic British Open Victory for England

Matt Fitzpatrick is raising hopes for a historic English victory at the British Open, being in strong contention at Royal Portrush after a stellar performance. His five-under-par 66 has positioned him near the top, just behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

Despite not having any British Open wins since Nick Faldo's third Claret Jug victory in 1992, Fitzpatrick's impressive play has propelled him forward. After closing Friday's play with a crucial 23-foot putt, he remains optimistic, gearing up to duel with the world number one.

Fitzpatrick relishes the opportunity to overcome the British drought, though he acknowledges the expectations placed on Scheffler. This year, Fitzpatrick has bounced back, demonstrating his prowess with recent strong finishes, including his performance at the Scottish Open.

