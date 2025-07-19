Left Menu

Fitzpatrick Eyes Historic British Open Victory for England

Matt Fitzpatrick is in contention to be the first Englishman to win the British Open in 33 years. Heading into the weekend at Royal Portrush, Fitzpatrick trails narrowly behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Despite the pressure, Fitzpatrick remains hopeful of securing victory after a strong early performance this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 01:57 IST
Fitzpatrick Eyes Historic British Open Victory for England
Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick is raising hopes for a historic English victory at the British Open, being in strong contention at Royal Portrush after a stellar performance. His five-under-par 66 has positioned him near the top, just behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

Despite not having any British Open wins since Nick Faldo's third Claret Jug victory in 1992, Fitzpatrick's impressive play has propelled him forward. After closing Friday's play with a crucial 23-foot putt, he remains optimistic, gearing up to duel with the world number one.

Fitzpatrick relishes the opportunity to overcome the British drought, though he acknowledges the expectations placed on Scheffler. This year, Fitzpatrick has bounced back, demonstrating his prowess with recent strong finishes, including his performance at the Scottish Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025