High Stakes at Portrush: Top Golf Champs Miss the Cut

Several former British Open champions, including Collin Morikawa and Cameron Smith, missed the cut at Portrush. Major winners like Brooks Koepka also didn't qualify. However, Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson made the cut, with Stenson famously winning the 2016 Claret Jug at Troon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At Portrush, a surprise unfolded as several former British Open champions failed to make the cut. Collin Morikawa, Darren Clarke, and Cameron Smith, among others, couldn't meet the one over par requirement, exiting early from the prestigious tournament.

Australian Cameron Smith, who triumphed at St Andrews in 2022, ended on eight over par. Padraig Harrington, a twice British Open champion, finished one shot behind Smith despite having the honour of the opening tee shot. Major champions like Adam Scott and Brooks Koepka also disappointed fans by failing to qualify for the weekend rounds.

On a brighter note, Phil Mickelson showed determination with a level-par performance to make the cut. Similarly, Henrik Stenson, known for his memorable 2016 victory at Troon, also secured his place, elevating anticipation for the weekend play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

