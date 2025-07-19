High Stakes at Portrush: Top Golf Champs Miss the Cut
Several former British Open champions, including Collin Morikawa and Cameron Smith, missed the cut at Portrush. Major winners like Brooks Koepka also didn't qualify. However, Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson made the cut, with Stenson famously winning the 2016 Claret Jug at Troon.
At Portrush, a surprise unfolded as several former British Open champions failed to make the cut. Collin Morikawa, Darren Clarke, and Cameron Smith, among others, couldn't meet the one over par requirement, exiting early from the prestigious tournament.
Australian Cameron Smith, who triumphed at St Andrews in 2022, ended on eight over par. Padraig Harrington, a twice British Open champion, finished one shot behind Smith despite having the honour of the opening tee shot. Major champions like Adam Scott and Brooks Koepka also disappointed fans by failing to qualify for the weekend rounds.
On a brighter note, Phil Mickelson showed determination with a level-par performance to make the cut. Similarly, Henrik Stenson, known for his memorable 2016 victory at Troon, also secured his place, elevating anticipation for the weekend play.
