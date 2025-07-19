Left Menu

BCCI Stands Firm as ACC Meeting's Dhaka Venue Sparks Controversy

The BCCI plans to boycott any resolutions at the ACC AGM if it's held in Dhaka, amidst uncertainty surrounding the Asia Cup. The BCCI believes Mohsin Naqvi of the ACC is applying undue pressure on India. Recent tensions are rooted in cross-border issues and venue disagreements.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is prepared to boycott any decisions made at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM), should it proceed in Dhaka, a source revealed.

The Asia Cup's future, a pivotal T20 tournament involving six teams, remains shrouded in uncertainty. While India is slated to host, no official schedule or venue has been confirmed by the ACC, with speculation hinting at September. Due to Bangladesh's current situation, India has opted out of attending the July 24 meeting in Dhaka. Notably, India and Bangladesh's cricket boards have jointly postponed India's tour of Bangladesh from August 2025 to September 2026.

Led by PCB chairman and Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC is reportedly pressuring India regarding the meeting's location. India's request for a venue change remains unanswered. A source stated, "The Asia Cup can proceed only if the meeting venue changes from Dhaka. BCCI is prepared to boycott any resolutions if Naqvi insists on Dhaka."

India, defending Asia Cup champions, had previously refused to participate in Pakistan-hosted events, resulting in matches being played at neutral venues. Earlier claims about India skipping the Asia Cup due to Indo-Pak tensions were dismissed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as "speculative and imaginary."

