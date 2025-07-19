Francesco Bagnaia Clinches First Pole of Season at Czech MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia secured his first pole position of the MotoGP season at the Czech Republic Grand Prix. He outpaced teammate Marc Marquez, who crashed during the final lap. Despite his crash, Marquez holds the championship lead. Jorge Martin returned to qualifying after recovering from injuries.
- Country:
- Czechia
Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia achieved a significant milestone by clinching his first pole position of the season at the Czech Republic Grand Prix, taking place in Brno. Bagnaia demonstrated exceptional skill, posting the fastest time of one minute and 52.303 seconds.
Marc Marquez, who was leading his quest for an eighth pole this season, faced an unfortunate setback by crashing into the gravel during the final phase of qualifying. His second-place finish is a testament to his perseverance and the strong support from his team.
Reigning champion Jorge Martin made a notable comeback, securing a 12th-place finish in qualifying. After a series of injuries that had sidelined him for most of the season, Martin's return marks a pivotal moment in his racing career.
ALSO READ
Right initiatives can make Assam hub of higher education: Guv
Naxal hubs have become educational hubs today: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Hyderabad.
Philippine Wage Inequality Persists Despite Economic Growth and Rising Education
Tripura CM launches school assessment framework to boost education standards
VFS Education partners Austria's tech universities to enable Indian students pursue higher studies