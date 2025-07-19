Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia Clinches First Pole of Season at Czech MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia secured his first pole position of the MotoGP season at the Czech Republic Grand Prix. He outpaced teammate Marc Marquez, who crashed during the final lap. Despite his crash, Marquez holds the championship lead. Jorge Martin returned to qualifying after recovering from injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brno | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:57 IST
Francesco Bagnaia Clinches First Pole of Season at Czech MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia achieved a significant milestone by clinching his first pole position of the season at the Czech Republic Grand Prix, taking place in Brno. Bagnaia demonstrated exceptional skill, posting the fastest time of one minute and 52.303 seconds.

Marc Marquez, who was leading his quest for an eighth pole this season, faced an unfortunate setback by crashing into the gravel during the final phase of qualifying. His second-place finish is a testament to his perseverance and the strong support from his team.

Reigning champion Jorge Martin made a notable comeback, securing a 12th-place finish in qualifying. After a series of injuries that had sidelined him for most of the season, Martin's return marks a pivotal moment in his racing career.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025