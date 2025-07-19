Left Menu

KL Rahul Shines Bright in Test Series, Wins Shastri's Praise

KL Rahul has been a standout performer for India in the ICC World Test Championship series against England, amassing 375 runs in three Tests. His technique is lauded by former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who predicts continued success for the opener, marking a potential peak in his career.

KL Rahul (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against England, Indian opener KL Rahul has emerged as a key contributor, racking up 375 runs in just three Test matches, as per the official ICC website. This tally includes two centuries and a half-century, placing him as the fourth-highest run-scorer of the series.

Rahul's recent performances have drawn praise from former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who expressed his confidence in Rahul's continuous success in the latest edition of The ICC Review. Shastri emphasized that while Rahul's potential was never in question, his earlier inconsistency frustrated many. However, his current form is showcasing the best of his abilities.

Shastri highlighted a technical adjustment in Rahul's batting stance as a crucial factor in his success. By slightly opening up his front foot, Rahul has improved his defense and stroke play, eliminating previous issues such as getting out leg before or bowled. Shastri noted that this adjustment allows for a cleaner bat swing, aiding consistency even in challenging conditions.

At 33, Shastri believes Rahul is entering the prime of his Test career, suggesting that the next few years could be an extended period of dominance for him. He anticipates Rahul accumulating numerous centuries, particularly with more matches in India, potentially raising his Test average to around 50. Rahul, with 3632 runs, currently holds an average of 35.3, with 10 centuries and 18 half-centuries to his name.

The fourth Test match between England and India is set to commence at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

