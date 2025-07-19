Rain Delays Vital ODI Clash at Lord's
The second ODI between India and England at Lord's was delayed by rain. England aims to level the series after losing the first match. India's Deepti Sharma excelled with a half-century, leading her team to victory. Penalties were imposed for slower over-rates and on player Pratika Rawal for breaching conduct rules.
The second One Day International (ODI) between India and England, slated at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, faced delays due to rain this Saturday. England Women aim to even the score in the three-match series after succumbing to a defeat in the opening game.
With the series at stake, England faces a must-win scenario following their recent T20I series loss. India's victory in the first ODI was fueled by a fierce half-century from Deepti Sharma and consistent all-round displays, setting the stage for an intense contest despite the weather interruptions.
In a twist, India's batter Pratika Rawal and England were fined by the ICC; Rawal for breaching conduct norms, resulting in a fine and a demerit point, while England faced penalties for a lagging over-rate. Both parties accepted their respective charges, avoiding formal hearings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
