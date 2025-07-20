Left Menu

Cricket Legends Clash Cancelled Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The India vs Pakistan veterans' cricket match in the World Championship of Legends was cancelled as Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, declined to participate due to the Pahalgam terror attack. Organizers intended to recreate positive memories but instead stirred emotions. Dhawan cited geopolitical tensions for the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 20-07-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 08:16 IST
The much-anticipated veterans' cricket match between India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends has been called off. Indian players, led by Shikhar Dhawan, opted out following the Pahalgam terror attack incident, leading to heightened geopolitical tensions between the neighboring countries.

The tournament, which kicked off at Edgbaston on June 18, was expected to feature prominent Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. Organizers expressed their regrets, emphasizing their intention was to foster camaraderie through sports but acknowledged the cancellation due to the prevailing sensitive atmosphere.

Shikhar Dhawan reiterated his decision on social media, stressing the need for caution in light of recent events. The cricket legend requested understanding from the organization, noting that his non-participation reflects due consideration of current diplomatic strains.

