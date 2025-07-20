Iran's Victory in Amman Secures Women's Asian Cup Berth

In a thrilling face-off, Iran claimed a 2-1 victory over Jordan in Amman to secure the last berth for next year's Women's Asian Cup finals, scheduled for March in Australia. Goals from Sara Didar and Negin Zandi sealed Iran's top position in Group A, surpassing Jordan based on head-to-head records.

The competition in Group A had faced delays due to the Israel-Iran conflict, but now all slots for the finals are filled. The 12-team tournament, commencing on March 1, will take place in Sydney, Perth, and Gold Coast, with the host nation among the top contenders for the championship.

Defending champions China, joined by South Korea, Japan, and others, will compete in this prestigious event. Sarah Walsh, chief organizing officer, emphasized the tournament's significance in showcasing women's football's progress in Asia, acting as a qualifier for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.