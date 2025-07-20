Naples' Scugnizzo Cup: Reviving Soccer Passion in a Historic Setting
In Naples’ historic center, a former juvenile prison buzzes with five-a-side football excitement, fueled by Napoli's Serie A successes. The Scugnizzo Cup, now a prominent grassroots tournament, brings local and migrant teams together, rekindling community joy and passion for soccer amid limited city facilities.
In the bustling heart of Naples' historic center, the echoes of five-a-side football matches reverberate against the ancient stone walls of a once-feared juvenile prison.
The city's passion for soccer, ignited anew by Napoli's two Serie A championships in recent seasons, is spreading like wildfire across Naples, reigniting the vibrant athletic spirit once led by Diego Maradona over 30 years ago.
The revival is most visible at the Scugnizzo Liberato, meaning 'liberated street boy,' as abandoned prison grounds transform into a lively community hub, drawing crowds for the buzzing Scugnizzo Cup tournament.
