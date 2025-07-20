South Africa Triumphs Over Zimbabwe in T20 Tri-Series Comeback

In a decisive comeback, South Africa secured a victory against Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in Harare, following their previous loss to New Zealand in the T20 Tri-Series. Newcomer Rubin Hermann and captain Rassie van der Dussen's impressive half-centuries cemented the win.

Van der Dussen remained unbeaten with a calculated 52 off 41 balls, complemented by Hermann's explosive 63 off just 36 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes. Despite an initial stumble, losing openers early for low scores, Hermann and van der Dussen's 106-run partnership was crucial.

Earlier, Zimbabwe, opting to bat, struggled initially but was anchored by Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl's partnership. Bennett's 61 and Burl's unbeaten 36 took them to 144/6, a target successfully chased by South Africa in 17.2 overs. South Africa's Corbin Bosch excelled with 2/16 in four overs.