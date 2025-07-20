Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs Over Zimbabwe in T20 Tri-Series Comeback

South Africa clinched a dominant victory against Zimbabwe, winning by 7 wickets in the fourth match of the T20 Tri-Series. Rubin Hermann and captain Rassie van der Dussen's half-centuries were pivotal in the successful chase of 145 runs after early setbacks. Zimbabwe faced their third series defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:15 IST
South Africa Triumphs Over Zimbabwe in T20 Tri-Series Comeback
Rubin Hermann (Photo: X/@ProteasMenCSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a decisive comeback, South Africa secured a victory against Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in Harare, following their previous loss to New Zealand in the T20 Tri-Series. Newcomer Rubin Hermann and captain Rassie van der Dussen's impressive half-centuries cemented the win.

Van der Dussen remained unbeaten with a calculated 52 off 41 balls, complemented by Hermann's explosive 63 off just 36 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes. Despite an initial stumble, losing openers early for low scores, Hermann and van der Dussen's 106-run partnership was crucial.

Earlier, Zimbabwe, opting to bat, struggled initially but was anchored by Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl's partnership. Bennett's 61 and Burl's unbeaten 36 took them to 144/6, a target successfully chased by South Africa in 17.2 overs. South Africa's Corbin Bosch excelled with 2/16 in four overs.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025