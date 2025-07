Pacer Rahman and Opener Emon Propel Bangladesh to T20 Victory Over Pakistan

In a debut T20 series encounter, Bangladesh clinched a seven-wicket win against Pakistan, with standout performances from pacer Mustafizur Rahman and opener Parvez Hossain Emon. Rahman delivered a masterful display of economical bowling, conceding just six runs in his four overs.

Opener Emon was instrumental in the chase, hitting an unbeaten 56 off 39 balls, supported by Towhid Hridoy's 36. The pair's 73-run partnership underpinned Bangladesh's successful chase of Pakistan's modest 110-run target.

Despite early breakthroughs by debutant Salman Mirza, crucial catches dropped by Pakistan and missed run-out opportunities allowed Bangladesh to remain in control. The series continues with the second T20 scheduled for Tuesday.