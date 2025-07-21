Left Menu

Spin Decision: Kuldeep Yadav's Potential Impact in Fourth Test

Former England pacer Steve Harmison suggests India should consider playing Kuldeep Yadav in the fourth Test against England. The challenge lies in integrating him into a well-balanced team, possibly requiring a bold decision on the playing eleven for a spin-friendly Old Trafford pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:52 IST
Spin Decision: Kuldeep Yadav's Potential Impact in Fourth Test
Kuldeep Yadav
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison has voiced that India may want to bring Kuldeep Yadav into their playing XI for the fourth Test against England. However, integrating the wrist-spinner into an already balanced lineup presents a considerable selection challenge.

With the Old Trafford pitch expected to assist spinners as the match unfolds, Harmison emphasized that India might take a bold step in including three spinners. This could see Kuldeep taking the field at the expense of Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom have performed admirably in the series so far.

The former cricketer highlighted the complexity of the selection dilemma, noting the underlining issue of maintaining the team balance, especially amid concerns regarding pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The conditions at Old Trafford, similar to those at Edgbaston and Lord's, are anticipated to be low-scoring and spin-friendly in later stages, making the inclusion of an additional spinner a strategic consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025