Spin Decision: Kuldeep Yadav's Potential Impact in Fourth Test

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison has voiced that India may want to bring Kuldeep Yadav into their playing XI for the fourth Test against England. However, integrating the wrist-spinner into an already balanced lineup presents a considerable selection challenge.

With the Old Trafford pitch expected to assist spinners as the match unfolds, Harmison emphasized that India might take a bold step in including three spinners. This could see Kuldeep taking the field at the expense of Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom have performed admirably in the series so far.

The former cricketer highlighted the complexity of the selection dilemma, noting the underlining issue of maintaining the team balance, especially amid concerns regarding pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The conditions at Old Trafford, similar to those at Edgbaston and Lord's, are anticipated to be low-scoring and spin-friendly in later stages, making the inclusion of an additional spinner a strategic consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)