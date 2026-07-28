New Faces in Argentina's Rugby Squad Shakeup

Argentina's rugby team boasts a refreshed lineup, with ten new players set for upcoming matches against South Africa and Australia. The inclusion of these fresh talents comes as a necessity, given the absence of several key players with club commitments, according to coach Felipe Contepomi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 01:46 IST
New Faces in Argentina's Rugby Squad Shakeup
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  • Argentina

Argentina's rugby squad is undergoing a shakeup with the inclusion of ten uncapped players for their upcoming internationals against South Africa and Australia. The decision comes as coach Felipe Contepomi navigates the absence of numerous seasoned players who are tied up with club commitments.

The forwards include Facundo Cardozo, Franco Carrera, and Pedro Delgado, who join experienced players such as Tomas Lavanini and Pablo Matera. Meanwhile, the backs see the addition of Simon Benitez Cruz, Gonzalo Bertranou, and Santiago Carreras among others.

Coach Contepomi expresses confidence in this youthful lineup as they prepare to face top-tier teams next month, aiming to maintain competitiveness and resilience despite the rotational changes in the squad.

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