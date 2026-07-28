Supreme Court Faces Decision on Trump’s Mail-in Voting Restrictions

The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to implement an executive order aimed at tightening mail-in voting rules nationwide before the November midterm elections. This request follows a court ruling that stated the order exceeded the president's authority, leading to significant legal conflict.

The U.S. Supreme Court has asked the affected states to respond to the Justice Department's request by August 3. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani previously rejected the administration’s stance, affirming that states hold the constitutional role of determining voter eligibility and can challenge the presidential directive.

The administration argues that the case remains premature but is pushing for immediate action to lift Talwani’s ruling. Critics highlight that Trump’s order, if enforced, could disproportionately affect Democratic voters. This case could have major implications for mail-in voting practices in the upcoming congressional elections.