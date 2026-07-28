Flight Delays: FAA's Ongoing Struggle with Staffing Shortages

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday that it is reducing flight traffic into major New York City area airports and Philadelphia International Airport. This decision is in response to severe weather conditions and persistent air traffic control staffing shortages.

Currently, the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center is operating with only 57% of the required number of certified controllers, creating significant delays and necessitating mandatory overtime for staff. Flight cancellations at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International airports range between 20% and 30%, as reported by FlightAware.

The situation remains critical, leading the FAA to extend flight restrictions at Newark through 2027 and at JFK and LaGuardia airports through 2028. In a bid to manage traffic more effectively, the FAA is allowing airlines to operate 10% fewer flights at these congested airports. This extension follows a series of waivers implemented to combat the longstanding staffing issues at major airports.