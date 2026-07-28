Investors Brace for Tech Earnings Amid Rising Oil Prices

Wall Street saw mixed outcomes as major technology companies prepared to announce quarterly earnings. Investors were anxious about persistent high oil prices and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes. The focus was on tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused fluctuating oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 01:52 IST
Investors Brace for Tech Earnings Amid Rising Oil Prices
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Wall Street saw a mixed session on Monday as investors anticipated earnings reports from leading technology firms in a busy week for quarterly disclosures. Concurrently, concerns about high oil prices potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates loomed over the financial landscape.

Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are set to announce their quarterly results, stirring questions among investors if the long-standing rally driven by AI optimism is waning. Last week's results from Tesla and Alphabet, which displayed significant AI expenditure, further fueled investor caution.

Meanwhile, geopolitical developments influenced the energy sector. Crude prices dipped to a one-week low following signals of U.S.-Iran peace talks, although concerns remain due to recent Middle Eastern tensions. The technology and consumer staples sectors showed gains amongst the S&P 500 indexes, while the PHLX semiconductor index continued its decline.

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