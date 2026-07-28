U.S. Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Linked to Mexican Produce Sparks Industry Concerns

Large U.S. retailers and restaurants have halted sourcing produce from a central Mexican region amid cyclosporiasis outbreak concerns. The FDA ties the outbreak to iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms, with parsley and cilantro also suspected. Contamination fears center on raw sewage and weather conditions complicating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 02:18 IST
U.S. Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Linked to Mexican Produce Sparks Industry Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

Major U.S. retailers and dining establishments have discontinued sourcing produce from a central Mexico region implicated in a growing cyclosporiasis outbreak. The halt follows an FDA investigation connecting the outbreak to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell, sourced from Taylor Farms' operations.

FDA inquiries are expanding to other potential products as cases rise, with suspicions surrounding parsley and cilantro. Concerns are also mounting over raw sewage potentially contaminating fields due to adverse weather.

Despite Mexican industry leaders urging caution, U.S. and Mexican authorities are conducting investigations. Mexican authorities report no cyclospora presence in their products, and water sources from Taylor Farms meet safety standards.

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