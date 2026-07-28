U.S. Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Linked to Mexican Produce Sparks Industry Concerns

Major U.S. retailers and dining establishments have discontinued sourcing produce from a central Mexico region implicated in a growing cyclosporiasis outbreak. The halt follows an FDA investigation connecting the outbreak to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell, sourced from Taylor Farms' operations.

FDA inquiries are expanding to other potential products as cases rise, with suspicions surrounding parsley and cilantro. Concerns are also mounting over raw sewage potentially contaminating fields due to adverse weather.

Despite Mexican industry leaders urging caution, U.S. and Mexican authorities are conducting investigations. Mexican authorities report no cyclospora presence in their products, and water sources from Taylor Farms meet safety standards.