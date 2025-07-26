Epic Comeback: Lions Roar to Historic Series Victory
The British & Irish Lions achieved a remarkable comeback against Australia, overcoming an 18-point deficit for a series-sealing win. Coach Andy Farrell praised the team’s courage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking their first series triumph since 2013 and setting the stage for a potential 3-0 sweep.
In a thrilling display of determination and skill, the British & Irish Lions secured a historic victory over Australia, pulling off an extraordinary comeback from an 18-point deficit. The dramatic win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ended with Lions coach Andy Farrell lauding the players' bravery and ambition.
The Lions, trailing 23-5 in the first half, orchestrated their biggest test comeback, thrilling the 90,000-strong crowd and sealing their first series victory since 2013. The match culminated in a dramatic finish, with Hugo Keenan scoring a controversial last-minute try, leading Farrell to call the victory 'what dreams are made of.'
Despite Australia's grievances over a non-penalised play, Farrell commended both teams for their competitive spirit. The Lions now aim for a 3-0 series sweep, looking to replicate their 2013 series success when Warren Gatland guided them to a decisive Sydney win.
