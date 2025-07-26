Left Menu

Epic Comeback: Lions Roar to Historic Series Victory

The British & Irish Lions achieved a remarkable comeback against Australia, overcoming an 18-point deficit for a series-sealing win. Coach Andy Farrell praised the team’s courage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking their first series triumph since 2013 and setting the stage for a potential 3-0 sweep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:03 IST
Epic Comeback: Lions Roar to Historic Series Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling display of determination and skill, the British & Irish Lions secured a historic victory over Australia, pulling off an extraordinary comeback from an 18-point deficit. The dramatic win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ended with Lions coach Andy Farrell lauding the players' bravery and ambition.

The Lions, trailing 23-5 in the first half, orchestrated their biggest test comeback, thrilling the 90,000-strong crowd and sealing their first series victory since 2013. The match culminated in a dramatic finish, with Hugo Keenan scoring a controversial last-minute try, leading Farrell to call the victory 'what dreams are made of.'

Despite Australia's grievances over a non-penalised play, Farrell commended both teams for their competitive spirit. The Lions now aim for a 3-0 series sweep, looking to replicate their 2013 series success when Warren Gatland guided them to a decisive Sydney win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025