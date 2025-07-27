From Kashmir's Lakes to Olympic Podiums: Bilquis Mir's Inspiring Journey

With snow-covered slopes and glacier-fed rivers, Jammu and Kashmir holds the potential to excel in Olympic water and winter sports, according to top Kashmiri athlete Bilquis Mir.

Mir is the first Indian female jury member for the 2024 Paris Olympics and aims to see Jammu and Kashmir reach the highest podium. She acknowledges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for sports culture.

After a 28-year career, including a recent legal victory, Mir encourages girls to persevere against setbacks, urging the government to engage sports achievers to inspire future generations.

