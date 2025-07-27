Left Menu

From Kashmir's Lakes to Olympic Podiums: Bilquis Mir's Inspiring Journey

Kashmir's sporting prodigy, Bilquis Mir, aims to position Jammu and Kashmir as an Olympic contender in water and winter sports. Mir's remarkable journey, including overcoming a legal battle, underscores the potential of Kashmiri athletes. With Prime Minister Modi's support for sports, Mir envisions a thriving sports culture in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With snow-covered slopes and glacier-fed rivers, Jammu and Kashmir holds the potential to excel in Olympic water and winter sports, according to top Kashmiri athlete Bilquis Mir.

Mir is the first Indian female jury member for the 2024 Paris Olympics and aims to see Jammu and Kashmir reach the highest podium. She acknowledges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for sports culture.

After a 28-year career, including a recent legal victory, Mir encourages girls to persevere against setbacks, urging the government to engage sports achievers to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

